PDF, PCFA organizes Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation at WUM

The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) organized Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 at Women University Mardan (WUM).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ):The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) organized Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 at Women University Mardan (WUM).

A ceremony in this regard was organized here Monday at the University's campus which was attended by Chairman of the Pakistan Development Foundation, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Vice Chancellor Women University Mardan, Professor Dr. Ghazala Yasmin Nizam and Secretary-General PCFA, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani besides others that include university's Departmental heads and PDF's Head of Mardan Division, Ismail Durrani, said a press release.

Vice Chancellor planted saplings along with other dignitaries. A special prayers session was also held in which participants prayed for the betterment of Pakistan.

While addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor of the varsity said that Pakistan and China were enjoying friendly relations. She said that both nations have deep trust on each other.

She furthered that Women University Mardan has signed an MoU with China's biggest University and looks forward to further educational collaboration with Chinese educational institutions.

Chairman of the PDF, Bilal Sethi said that besides making environment clean and healthy, the project aims at employing labours who have lost their wage due to coronavirus. He added that plants are inevitable for a healthy environment.

This contribution of the youth will be remembered. He suggested that varsities of Mardan should provide platforms to their students to take benefits from Rashakai Industrial Zone.

Secretary-General Pakistan China Friendship Association, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani said that we are planting trees since August 24, 2020 under the banner of this campaign and we plan to make KP green and clean. He added that we can learn a lot from Chinese experiences of tackling corona virus. Towards the end, souvenir was presented to the worthy Vice Chancellor WUM, Ghazala Yasmeen Nizam.