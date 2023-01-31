PDF terms Police Lines explosions as 'barbaric'

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial president, People's Doctors Forum (PDF), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professor Dr Nisar Khan has termed Police Lines bomb explosions as barbaric and cruel.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the president of PPP affiliated doctors said that the elements behind shedding the blood of innocent human beings do not deserve any concession and demanded the government to unveil the faces of those involved in a gruesome conspiracy to bring them to justice. So in future no one could dare to think about such a heinous conspiracy.

He said that the PPP since its very inception had followed a non-violent policy, saying their party and leadership had never encouraged terrorism.

He said that was the reason that PPP and its leadership were on the terrorists target, but they would not retract from opposing terrorism.

Professor Dr Nisar clarified that PPP had condemned terrorism on every forum and demanded the international community to take global level measures to root-out the cancer of terrorism and discourage groups and states involved in it.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the souls of the martyred police personnel and fortitude to their bereaved families.