UrduPoint.com

PDF Terms Police Lines Explosions As 'barbaric'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PDF terms Police Lines explosions as 'barbaric'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial president, People's Doctors Forum (PDF), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professor Dr Nisar Khan has termed Police Lines bomb explosions as barbaric and cruel.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the president of PPP affiliated doctors said that the elements behind shedding the blood of innocent human beings do not deserve any concession and demanded the government to unveil the faces of those involved in a gruesome conspiracy to bring them to justice. So in future no one could dare to think about such a heinous conspiracy.

He said that the PPP since its very inception had followed a non-violent policy, saying their party and leadership had never encouraged terrorism.

He said that was the reason that PPP and its leadership were on the terrorists target, but they would not retract from opposing terrorism.

Professor Dr Nisar clarified that PPP had condemned terrorism on every forum and demanded the international community to take global level measures to root-out the cancer of terrorism and discourage groups and states involved in it.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the souls of the martyred police personnel and fortitude to their bereaved families.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Cancer From Government Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

4 minutes ago
 First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues ..

First auction of Treasury Bonds for 2023 continues to achieve exceptional result ..

52 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Qu ..

Sunny Leone gets injure on set of upcoming film Quotation Gang

1 hour ago
 Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

3 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.