PDF To Distribute Food Packages Among 300 Needy Family

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) joining war against coronavirus Thursday decided to distribute ration and food packages among poor and destitute families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) joining war against coronavirus Thursday decided to distribute ration and food packages among poor and destitute families.

Chairman PDF Bilal Sethi told media here that initially ration would be distributed among 300 needy families who stay indoors due to the Covid-19.

He said it was their social and moral responsibility to provide relief to poor segments of the society in this difficult hour. He urged philanthropists to generously help the working class that relies on daily wages.

PDF Bilal Sethi has also stopped his team from sharing pictures of the recipients of the ration packages on social media.

He said as part of efforts to control corona pandemic, PDF would run an instructive campaign to promote awareness in the public to remain vigilant of the precautions of Corona virus.

As part of the campaign the foundation would publish and put on display 10,000 posters and 1000 banners in Pashto and urdu languages to keep the masses aware of this contagious fatal disease.

He said PDF would dedicate Rs 0.5 million from its own fund to purchase 3000 face masks, 500 hand sanitizers and soaps for this constructive cause against corona pandemic, while the team members of PDF also have voluntarily proved their generosity by adding financial resources to this campaign, he added.

