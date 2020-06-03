PDF to support poor students with internet facility

The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) has announced to support the underprivileged students with internet facility for online classes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) has announced to support the underprivileged students with internet facility for online classes.

A notification issued by the PDF here Wednesday said that those students who have access to gadgets will receive monetary aid for activating mobile packages while those who do not have gadgets will use premises of the PDF for facilitation.

It added that if it is difficult for students to come to PDF's offices and Help Desks, they will be facilitated by members of the foundation living near to them. However, the students will take care of the pandemic's (COVID19) protocols.

The facility will be available in all those districts where the adopted students are present.

Prior to understand that PDF adopts students for higher education by granting them monetary aids and scholarships under the banner of its project, Educate Pakistan. In this regard, the District and Divisional Heads have been directed to make necessary arrangements.

Muhammad Bilal Sethi, the Chairman of the Foundation, said that their envisioned an educated Pakistan. He said that they fully aware of the indispensability of education and will keep their struggle on.

He said that the solution of problems is associated with educating the people. He urged the students to take serious interest in online classes, in order to make Pakistan educated. PDF is actively working on humanitarian cause since the beginning of lockdown.