UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDF To Support Poor Students With Internet Facility

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:15 PM

PDF to support poor students with internet facility

The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) has announced to support the underprivileged students with internet facility for online classes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) has announced to support the underprivileged students with internet facility for online classes.

A notification issued by the PDF here Wednesday said that those students who have access to gadgets will receive monetary aid for activating mobile packages while those who do not have gadgets will use premises of the PDF for facilitation.

It added that if it is difficult for students to come to PDF's offices and Help Desks, they will be facilitated by members of the foundation living near to them. However, the students will take care of the pandemic's (COVID19) protocols.

The facility will be available in all those districts where the adopted students are present.

Prior to understand that PDF adopts students for higher education by granting them monetary aids and scholarships under the banner of its project, Educate Pakistan. In this regard, the District and Divisional Heads have been directed to make necessary arrangements.

Muhammad Bilal Sethi, the Chairman of the Foundation, said that their envisioned an educated Pakistan. He said that they fully aware of the indispensability of education and will keep their struggle on.

He said that the solution of problems is associated with educating the people. He urged the students to take serious interest in online classes, in order to make Pakistan educated. PDF is actively working on humanitarian cause since the beginning of lockdown.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet AIDS Education Mobile All

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

7 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

19 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

34 minutes ago

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivale ..

49 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone awarded 2020 Superbrands title

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.