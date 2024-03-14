PDGB, UNDP Provide Power Tiller Machine To GLOF Targeted Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Department of Planning and Development Gilgit-Baltistan, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has provided power tiller machines to GLOF-targeted communities under the GLOF project across GB.
Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Captain (r) Mushtaq Ahmad distributed the machines among the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Committees of the selected valleys under the GLOF project.
UNDP’s Provincial Coordinator Mr. Abdul Basit, Deputy Chief Planning Mr. Ali Jabbar along with officials from the Department of Planning and Development and representatives from the GLOF targeted valleys were present on the occasion.
Speaking at the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmad emphasizing the role of power tiller machines in facilitating farming activities such as plowing, cultivation, and transportation of goods.
He noted that the use of these machines could enhance agricultural productivity and save time for farmers. He also emphasized the importance of GLOF-II project in mitigating the effects of climate change and promoting agriculture in disaster-prone areas.
UNDP’s Provincial Coordinator Mr. Abdul Basit briefed about the collaboration between UNDP and the Department of Planning and Development for providing training in modern farming and horticulture to local communities in sixteen valleys of GB under the GLOF project. The objective is to promote local agriculture and improve livelihoods by enhancing agricultural productivity at the grassroots level.
He said that this initiative aims to empower local communities and improve their economic conditions through modern agricultural practices, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.
