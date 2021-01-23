PDM a dead horse now, opposition suffered defeat, failure: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a dead horse and the opposition was left with only disappointment, failure and defeat.

In a statement issued here, Shibli Faraz said those who wanted to overthrow the elected government fell out of favor of the people.

He said Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were confused, adding that the Broadsheet issue had exposed the politics of the National Reconciliation Ordinance, and it would be Panama II for them.

"When Imran Khan was building cancer hospital and universities for the poor, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were robbing the poor and building palaces in Avonfield and Surrey", Shibli Faraz said.

He said PML-N leaders could not mislead and misguide people by telling lies.

Imran Khan was known for his determination and steadfastness, he said adding that the corrupt mafia which looted wealth of the nation must be held accountable.