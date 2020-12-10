PDM, a gang of discarded elements: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) a gang of discarded elements with no vision or sense of direction.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said the PDM corrupt elements had started making hue and cry as the fear of failure of the upcoming meeting had frightened them.

The opposition first spread corruption virus and now they were spreading coronavirus to play with the lives of the people, she said.

The PDM was bent upon making people a victim of their politics, she added.

It was regrettable that the opposition was following the anti-Pakistan agenda as its politics had met its logical end, she said and added that the number of corona patients had reached 61,155 in Lahore while 3,265 people had died in Punjab, she said.

As many as 446 confirmed cases had been reported while 23 died during the last 24 hours, she added.