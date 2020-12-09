UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM A Group Of Rejected, Frustrated People Demanding NRO: Zartaj

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:35 PM

PDM a group of rejected, frustrated people demanding NRO: Zartaj

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a group of rejected people who were frustrated for not getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a group of rejected people who were frustrated for not getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the PDM was playing intentionally with lives of the people by holding public gatherings during the second wave of coronavirus across the country.

She said the PDM was promoting anti-state narrative of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the national security institutions.

Zartaj Gul said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had adopted the Pakistan's enemies narrative as Nawaz Sharif's statements against national security institutions were its living example.

Replying to a question, she said all political parties should follow National Command Operation Center protocols to curb and control the spread of coronavirus.

She said the government would take action and registered cases against those who found involved in violating the standard operating procedures against the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Narendra Modi Muslim All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Admitting Israel as 10th member, UAE hosts virtual ..

7 minutes ago

GCC ministers discuss increasing free trade agreem ..

36 minutes ago

Mystery India illness wanes as officials search fo ..

39 seconds ago

Champions League referee implicated in match-fixin ..

34 minutes ago

US stimulus plan helped stave off collapse

34 minutes ago

Nedaa, Airbus sign new partnership at GITEX

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.