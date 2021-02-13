PDM a group of thugs, rejected by masses: minister

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) ::Federal Minister for Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a group of thugs and thieves, which has badly been rejected by masses.

He was address the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of the local press club here on Saturday.

The minister said that the media had played a key role in exposing the PDM and its leadership. He said it was a fact that votes were sold and purchased during the Senate elections. Only Prime Minister Imran Khan alone could not bring about a change and every citizen would have to play a role in it by changing himself.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said that the PDM was not interested in welfare of the country and its members parties were attempting to protect their corruption.

He said the government was fully aware of problems of the media persons. He said he would try his best for setting up a journalist colony in Jhang.

Members of provincial assembly (MPAs) Mehar Aslam Bharwana, Muawia Azam and the officials of the administration and police, District Bar Association President Ziaul Hasnain office-bearers of the Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others were also present.