PDM a Politically unemployed opposition seeks closure of corruption cases: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that the politically unemployed leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has only one point agenda of seeking closure of their corruption cases.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said PDM leadership had virtually become irrelevant in country's politics as they had neither any ideology nor any agenda for the welfare of the masses.

Commenting on Fazl-Bilalwal meeting, he said PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had recently been talking about stabbing each other in the back. Both the leaders were holding such meetings in past also and issuing only shallow statements.

The government wanted to summon joint sitting of the parliament for making important legislation to make the electoral process transparent. It wanted to introduce comprehensive electoral reforms and promulgate important welfare oriented laws in the country.

Unfortunately, he said opposition was creating obstacles in transparent and flawless elections as they were "rigged parties," making noise of rigging and did not cooperate with the government in making the electoral process transparent.

He said that the government has already taken MQM and other allies into confidence and will continue to do so.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has written a letter to the Leader of Opposition seeking meaning input in electoral reforms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the only leader, who was working on electoral reforms for ensuring fair and transparent elections, the opposition has done nothing but curiosity. He said the opposition was being given another opportunity to give its input for electoral reforms added that opposition leadership should give up their stubbornness and should cooperate in introducing electoral reform.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being used in more than 20 countries around the world. The use of EVMs would rid the country from the menace of rejected votes? He said that government has the required number game for legislation in the Parliament. Those who brought distrust against the government, resigned and talked of tabling no confidence against Prime Minister were being humiliated right now. The opposition was now calling each other as selected. The government would convene a joint sitting of parliament whenever deemed fit, he added.

Commenting on the rejection of certain bills by National Assembly, he said some private members bills were rejected while some of (the private member bills) were passed in the Lower House of the Parliament. The government will see when the opposition manage to reject government bill in the parliament.