PDM A Winter Disease That Ends In Summer: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 12:20 AM

PDM a winter disease that ends in summer: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Saturday said no matter how hard the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tried but it would not succeed in its attempt to dislodge the government.

There was no threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government as "the PDM is a winter disease that ends in the summer," he said while addressing a huge gathering at Jhangi Syedan.

He said even the joint efforts of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM leadership could not harm prime minister, who would not only complete the current term but also be re-elected for the next five years due to his initiatives for the betterment of the country and its people.

He said Pakistan is desirous of maintaining good relations with all countries on equal basis. Through successful diplomacy under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's respect had increased internationally, he added.

He said contrary to the PTI leadership, the past rulers preferred their personal interests over national ones, however today no one can dare to compromise on national interest under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asad Umar said development schemes have been started countrywide for the progress and prosperity of the people. He said three mega government hospitals were being built in the Federal Capital while work on four healthcare centers was underway.

The minister said networks of roads and schools were also being laid in Islamabad that will usher a new era of development in twin cities.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurrum Nawaz on the occasion said in this government's tenure historical legislation and the development work had been executed.

He said the abolishment of section 4, fixing of 50% quota in federal jobs, the establishment of first-ever food authority, and establishment of first real estate authority were the major achievements besides development works worth billions of rupees, Sehat Card for every citizen, a project of water supply to the twin cities from Ghazi Brotha Dam, construction of a number of new schools, colleges, roads, hospitals, multi-purpose grounds, street lights, underpasses, interchanges, 10th avenue, IJP Road, Margalla Road, and community centers.

