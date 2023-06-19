PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) consists of two major coalition parties, namely Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), who are currently at odds over various issues, particularly the allocation of funds for flood victims.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance is effectively dissolved, citing the emerging differences among the ruling partners.

The PTI leader made these remarks during a media interaction outside an Islamabad court, where he attended a case hearing.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during an election rally in Swat, demanded that the government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif provide additional funds; otherwise, the party would not approve the budget.

Responding to this, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal clarified that all decisions regarding funds were made in the National Economic Council and the cabinet, which included PPP members.

To address PPP's concerns, a meeting is scheduled today, chaired by the prime minister.

Qureshi, while speaking to the media in Islamabad today, reiterated his earlier statement about the disintegration of the PDM alliance. He acknowledged Bilawal Bhutto's concerns about Sindh and questioned why the matter was not discussed in the cabinet meeting.

The PTI vice chairman also commented on PML-N's Talal Chaudhry, who criticized PPP for alleged involvement in rigging in Azad Jammu Kashmir. Qureshi pointed out that PML-N voted for PPP in Karachi's mayoral election without recording any protest, raising questions about their current objections to the AJK election.

According to Qureshi, the PDM alliance has effectively ended, with only a formal announcement pending. Additionally, he criticized the Foreign Office for its silence regarding the Greece boat tragedy.