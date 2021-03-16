PDM alliance ends due to personal interests: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after defeat in the political and electoral arena, come to an end due to the personal interests.

In a tweet, he said that PDM Chief Maulana Fazal Rehman cannot stay outside the assembly. While certified, disqualified Mian Nawaz Sharif cannot stay in Pakistan, adding that Asif Ali Zardari cannot quit Sindh government and assemblies.

Muradd Saeed said that the alliance formed for personal interest was come to an end due to personal interests.