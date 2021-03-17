UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Alliance Ends Due To Personal Interests: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

PDM alliance ends due to personal interests: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after defeat in the political and electoral arena, come to an end due to the personal interests.

In a tweet, he said that PDM Chief Maulana Fazal Rehman cannot stay outside the assembly. While certified, disqualified Mian Nawaz Sharif cannot stay in Pakistan, adding that Asif Ali Zardari cannot quit Sindh government and assemblies.

Muradd Saeed said that the alliance formed for personal interest was come to an end due to personal interests.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Alliance Government

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner directs action against dumping ..

1 hour ago

Minister announces walk in vaccination facility fo ..

1 hour ago

Long March postpones as PPP refuses to resignation ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve changes to ..

2 hours ago

Work on development projects in full swing: Jam Ka ..

1 hour ago

Steps being taken to transform Punjab police into ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.