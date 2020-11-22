UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Alliance Is Unnatural: Gill

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:30 PM

PDM alliance is unnatural: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Coordination Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance was unnatural but they were only united to keep protect personal interests and agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM was nothing except a campaign to protect corruption of its leadership.

He said the people were not supporting to the PDM's narrative and they were avoiding to attend public meetings of opposition parties as today's PDM political gathering in Peshawar was totally failed.

He said the opposition leadership was pushing the people in death area for gaining their personal objectives because they do not care about the health and lives of the people.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan bring them on roads who had looted the national wealth through massive corruption and other malpractices during their governments.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made himself as fake custodian of democracy in the country in these days as people were well aware about his father's corruption.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Peshawar Prime Minister Democracy Alliance Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCAâ€™s inter ..

1 hour ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

1 hour ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.