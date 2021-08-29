PDM alliance of political orphans, jobless politicians: senator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry has said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is an alliance of political orphans and jobless politicians.

He said this while addressing different public gatherings, held in connection with the Cantonment board election campaign here on Sunday.

He said that well aware people of Karachi had buried the politics of corrupt opposition, which used to do negative politics.

Ejaz Ahmed said that the corrupt politicians were fully exposed now, adding that plunderers of national wealth could not befool people any more.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan people's Party (PPP) remained in power for many decades, but they had always given priority to their personal interests, he added.

He said that despite all odds, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had faced all challenges and put the country on road to progress, he added.

He said that the corrupt opposition could not digest the development process in the country, adding that the government would leave no stone unturned to strengthen the country.