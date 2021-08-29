UrduPoint.com

PDM Alliance Of Political Orphans, Jobless Politicians: Senator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

PDM alliance of political orphans, jobless politicians: senator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry has said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is an alliance of political orphans and jobless politicians.

He said this while addressing different public gatherings, held in connection with the Cantonment board election campaign here on Sunday.

He said that well aware people of Karachi had buried the politics of corrupt opposition, which used to do negative politics.

Ejaz Ahmed said that the corrupt politicians were fully exposed now, adding that plunderers of national wealth could not befool people any more.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan people's Party (PPP) remained in power for many decades, but they had always given priority to their personal interests, he added.

He said that despite all odds, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had faced all challenges and put the country on road to progress, he added.

He said that the corrupt opposition could not digest the development process in the country, adding that the government would leave no stone unturned to strengthen the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Progress Alliance Sunday Muslim All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

1 hour ago
 20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.