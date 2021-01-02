PDM alliance stronger than before now, claims Fazal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday claimed that the opposition parties' alliance was stronger than before.

Addressing a press conference along with Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz at Raiwind, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were no differences between the Pakistan People's Party and the PDM.

He said matters regarding future course of action of the PDM were discussed in a meeting at Raiwind.

To a question he said that many of the decisions taken during the meeting adding that the alliance was not under any obligations to share everything with media.

Prior to the press briefing, the PDM held a meeting at Jati Umra.

Adding to the topic of resignations, Maryam Nawaz said that party members had already submitted their resignations to her.

It has been decided that the PDM would take part in by-elections,she added.