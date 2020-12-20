PDM alliance to disintegrate in coming by-election: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar said on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement Alliance (PDM) alliance would be disintegrated in the coming by-election.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the parties in the PDM were not on the same page in terms of resignations adding that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will be the first party to secede from the alliance of PDM.

"PPP Sindh has written a letter to the Election Commission to hold by-election in Sindh, which proves that the PPP was not serious about resignations from assemblies", he added.

He further said that apart from PPP, people of Shehbaz Sharif's ideology within PML-N also did not agree to resign. On other hand, the Lahore rally had badly exposed the PDM alliance.

Responding to a question, he said that the opposition parties would place their representatives for by-election that showed the separate narrative of the political parties in the PDM, he added.

On Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, he said that there was no prisoner exchange agreement between Britain and Pakistan, however, efforts were being made to bring him back soon.