UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Alliance To Disintegrate In Coming By-election: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

PDM alliance to disintegrate in coming by-election: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar said on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement Alliance (PDM) alliance would be disintegrated in the coming by-election.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the parties in the PDM were not on the same page in terms of resignations adding that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will be the first party to secede from the alliance of PDM.

"PPP Sindh has written a letter to the Election Commission to hold by-election in Sindh, which proves that the PPP was not serious about resignations from assemblies", he added.

He further said that apart from PPP, people of Shehbaz Sharif's ideology within PML-N also did not agree to resign. On other hand, the Lahore rally had badly exposed the PDM alliance.

Responding to a question, he said that the opposition parties would place their representatives for by-election that showed the separate narrative of the political parties in the PDM, he added.

On Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, he said that there was no prisoner exchange agreement between Britain and Pakistan, however, efforts were being made to bring him back soon.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Prisoner Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Alliance Sunday From Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Mosque in K ..

45 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler names Secretary General for ICO

52 seconds ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy launches ‘EDA Next 5 ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects number of vital projects in ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 866 recove ..

46 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.