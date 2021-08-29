PDM alliance withered away: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the public was not interested in untimely Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM's) meetings as its unnatural alliance had been withered away.

This coalition had proved to be the most failed alliance in the political history of Pakistan, he said in a statement here on Sunday.

The chief minister said that the people had already rejected the pointless meetings of PDM in the past as well. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was on the road of progress and development but these elements only want to create hurdles in its journey. He stated that protests were not the way to take countries ahead on the road of progress and development. No one would be allowed to create a hindrance in the journey of public service, he mentioned.