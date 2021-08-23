PDM already divided into groups: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had already been divided into different groups.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the whole family of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif enjoying happy life and holding marriage ceremonies in United Kingdom but not coming back to Pakistan.

He said the overseas Pakistanis have their rights to hold protest against politician, adding that every citizen knows that ex-premier Nawaz Sharif was an absconder and enjoying luxurious but not returning to country to face the corruption charges.

Farrukh Habib said that protest was a basic right of every citizen and PTI was not responsible of providing security to the Sharif family marriage ceremony.

He said the incumbent government had put the national economy on right track and taking various steps to control inflation.