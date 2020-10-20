UrduPoint.com
PDM An Alliance Of Opportunists: Khurram Zaman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:20 AM

PDM an alliance of opportunists: Khurram Zaman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :President Pakisan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Tuesday called the opposition grand alliance of "opportunist where both parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were deceiving each other.

Talking to a private news channel , he criticized no matter what opposition stages sit-ins or protests, government will never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone as all the opposition leaders have gathered at one platform to save their corruption.

He expressed it was important to inform the public about who was responsible for bringing Pakistan to this stage as Zardari and Nawaz have failed to make Pakistan a forward looking country.

He maintained that PML-N and PPP badly failed to delivered in their tenures, adding, PPP had been ruling Sindh for over 12 years but it could not provide basic rights of masses.

He said opposition parties had nothing to do with the issues of general masses as they were busy in hue and crying over their vested interests.

Zaman also asked that Maryum Nawaz should ask Bilawal what his party had delivered in Sindh during the 12 years of its rule.

Replying a question , he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies had proved that they had nothing to do with the people and asked the opposition not to "drag national institutions into politics".

He added that the PML-N supremo should be brought back to the country to face cases against him in courts as well.

