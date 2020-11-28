PDM an alliance of rejected elements: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PDM was an alliance of rejected elements as they had no agenda but hatching conspiracies for their personal interests

He was talking to elected representatives including MNAs Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Umer Aslam and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder Ibrar-ul-Haq at CM's office on Saturday.

They apprised the CM about the problems of their respective areas.

he Chief Minister assured them to solve the problems of their respective areas and said that journey of development and progress would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that development work in the backward areas as well as in their Constituencies would be completed on a priority basis.

He directed that elected representatives should make a close liaison with the people and leave no stone unturned for solving their problems.

He maintained that public gatherings by the opposition would not affect the government however legal action would be taken on the violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The government would continue to take every necessary step for safeguarding the lives of the people.

Opposition leaders only care for their negative politics but the government would not allow them toplay with the lives of the peoples.