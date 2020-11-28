PDM angry workers storm into Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh

(@fidahassanain)

The PDM leadership announced public rally at Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh against PTI government despite the local government’s ban.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) angry workers stormed into Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh.

The political workers conducted a rally from Gillani House and clashed with police at Chowk Chanta Ghar.

The workers committed vandalism, removed barriers and broke the lock of Qasim Bagh’s gate.

Qila was earlier sealed by Punjab government ahead of the PDM rally.

30 containers were placed around the venue to bar the opposition parties from conducting the rally.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) jointed Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) rally at Chowk Ghanta ghar.

The opposition parties who are united at the platform had announced earlier to hold the rally on Nov 30 at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh. On other hand, the government had banned public gatherings due to Covid-19 outbreak.