UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Attempt To Appease Enemy By Propaganda Against National Institutions Won't Succeed: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:06 PM

PDM attempt to appease enemy by propaganda against national institutions won't succeed: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday the vicious attempt of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to appease the enemy by spreading baseless propaganda against national institutions will not succeed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday the vicious attempt of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to appease the enemy by spreading baseless propaganda against national institutions will not succeed.

�In a tweet, the minister said that PDM should not think that the masses would forget the statement of Ayaz Sadiq.

Shibli Faraz said that the people of Pakistan need answer for the anti-national narrative of Gujranwala and Quetta public meetings and the incident of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Death Toll of Earthquake in Turkey Increases to 83 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18,257 New Covid-19 Cases in Last ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide best healthcare faciliti ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

China announces 24 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

9 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape: Court extend for further15-day ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.