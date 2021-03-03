UrduPoint.com
PDM Badly Exposed Before Masses: CM

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

PDM badly exposed before masses: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the people has rejected negative politics of the opposition as the PDM has been exposed badly before the masses.

In a message issued here on Wednesday, he said the opposition had always disappointed the people on every issue of national importance.

He said those who were opposing transparent election, their real face had been exposed afteran alleged video, adding that the PTI would emerge victorious in the Senate elections.

