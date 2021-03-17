UrduPoint.com
PDM, Badly Rejected By People: Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's Senator Faisal Javaid Khan on Wednesday said differences among the Pakistan Democratic Movement's had been surfaced and the alliance was badly rejected by the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition came on the road for toppling the government as it had used different tactics but was completely failed to achieve the objectives.

The Senator said PDM had been disintegrated as it was unnatural alliance among the opposition parties.

He said the people would not come out from their houses to protect corruption of the corrupt leadership, adding the government had never scared from PDM.

Faisal Khan said the opposition parties must be ensured that the government would never allow any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to anybody.

He said opposition parties were responsible for inflation and other problems of the country.

Faisal Javaid claimed that the people had great confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they loved with him.

