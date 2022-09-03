UrduPoint.com

PDM Candidate Ali Musa Gillani To Win Bye Elections With Heavy Margin: Yusuf Gilani

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PDM candidate Ali Musa Gillani to win bye elections with heavy margin: Yusuf Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister and central leader Pakistan People Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Saturday that PPP candidate in NA 157 Syed Musa Gillani would win bye-elections with heavy margin.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Bilawal House here. Gilani observed that the narrative of Imran Khan was based on lies. People will vote in favour of Syed Musa Gillani. The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement took big decision to save country from default. The PDM government did not care its politics but took important decisions for the country. Gilani also criticized the discussion between ex-finance minister and KPK finance minister regarding IMF and termed it a conspiracy against the country.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani also criticized Punjab government and stated that it was not working properly in flood hit areas. The magnitude of the recent floods is bigger than 2010 floods. People have lost houses, animals and lacked medicines in the flood hit areas. Pakistan Democratic Movement and PPP are extending every possible help to provide relief to flood affectees. "I myself went to flood hit areas and distributed relief goods among flood affectees", stated Gilani.

