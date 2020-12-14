PDM cannot compete with PTI: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Monday that public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore proved that all opposition parties could not compete with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Monday that public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore proved that all opposition parties could not compete with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that Yuhanabad was the constituency of Shahbaz Sharif but not a penny was used for the development of the area during his tenure, adding that in the tenure of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the development work was continued at a cost of Rs 30 million to develop Yuhanabad as model village.

He expressed these views during a meeting with different representatives of PTI belonging to Yuhanabad here at camp office of Human Rights.

The minister said the opposition had feared that day by day popularity graph of Prime Minister Imran Khan was going high. He further said the agenda of Imran Khan was service to the nation, not joining the race for property or wealth.

He said the state of Madina was a dream, only possible in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khanbecause the nation had tried all false leaders many times and now Pakistan was moving on thepath of development and progress.