UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Cannot Compete With PTI: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:43 PM

PDM cannot compete with PTI: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Monday that public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore proved that all opposition parties could not compete with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Monday that public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore proved that all opposition parties could not compete with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that Yuhanabad was the constituency of Shahbaz Sharif but not a penny was used for the development of the area during his tenure, adding that in the tenure of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the development work was continued at a cost of Rs 30 million to develop Yuhanabad as model village.

He expressed these views during a meeting with different representatives of PTI belonging to Yuhanabad here at camp office of Human Rights.

The minister said the opposition had feared that day by day popularity graph of Prime Minister Imran Khan was going high. He further said the agenda of Imran Khan was service to the nation, not joining the race for property or wealth.

He said the state of Madina was a dream, only possible in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khanbecause the nation had tried all false leaders many times and now Pakistan was moving on thepath of development and progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Progress All Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PM lauds efforts of Pakistan Navy for defense of c ..

3 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz angry over Lahore division leadership

15 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover 40 kg heroin

2 minutes ago

Venezuela Scales Back International Flights Due to ..

2 minutes ago

Proclaimed Offender held in sargodha

2 minutes ago

District administration Sukkur pay homage to APS m ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.