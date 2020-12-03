UrduPoint.com
PDM Cannot Dislodge Govt Through Public Gatherings: Shafqat

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:37 PM

PDM cannot dislodge govt through public gatherings: Shafqat

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should keep in mind that it could not dislodge the constitutional government through public gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should keep in mind that it could not dislodge the constitutional government through public gatherings.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was enjoying heavy mandate of the public and won the general election 2018 with overwhelming majority. The government would complete its constitutional term, he assured while talking to a private news channel.

He said the incumbent government was not afraid from PDM power shows and it should be asked that what they had achieved from its Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan gatherings.

The minister said the PDM should obey the court orders to avoid holding political meetings as the coronavirus cases were soaring through the same practices.

The PDM leadership was playing with lives of the common man, he added.

He said the opposition parties had instigated their workers and supporters for violence during Multan meeting, but the government reserved a right to take legal actions against them. He said the people had rejected the narrative of PDM leaders against the national institutions during the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

The bigwigs of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ruled for 30 years in the country and looted the national exchequer ruthlessly while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was carrying out investigation against them independently, he concluded.

