PDM Can't Blackmail Govt With False Tactics:Senator Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:40 PM

PDM can't blackmail govt with false tactics:Senator Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cannot blackmail the incumbent government by using its false tactics of intimidation, propaganda and violence, said Senator Faisal Javed here on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, he said the Opposition was rigging and using tricks of intimidation in the by-polls to get their own benefits. The [PDM leadership] was united only for the sake of its vested interests as they were in favor of secret balloting in Senate polls which was not suitable in the prevailing system.

He said: "Prime minister Imran Khan is a visionary leader who always tried to eliminate corruption from the political system." Adding he said, PM would never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the Opposition which they wanted and were doing efforts since so long.

Senator said PM Imran Khan has raised Kashmir Issue at every international forum to shake the conscious of the global community to resolve this longstanding issue.

The Opposition was seeking short route to avoid the process of accountability and to hide its corruption which was intolerable for the current governmental system, he added.

Senator Javed said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to hold free and fair elections whereas Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has created unrest at Daska by-elections so that the Prime Minister had ordered for re-elections at 23 polling stations having undeclared results.

