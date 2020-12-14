UrduPoint.com
PDM Chief Announces Long March Next Year In Late Jan Or Early Feb

Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:42 AM

PDM Chief announces long march next year in late Jan or early Feb

Maulana Fazlur Rehman says opposition will take resignations in hand during the long march.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced a long march next year in late January or early February.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that opposition would take the resignations in hand during the long march.

He made this announcement while addressing the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The JUI-F chief who is leading PDM also said that they were making struggle for free democratic atmosphere in Pakistan. He stated that power would be in the hands of people in the future, the system of rigging would not work.

He also stated that the wounds were deepening, pointing out the element of anger and resentment was growing. W

“We have to live as a nation. The people form parliament, judiciary and the army,” said the PDM chief.

He stated that if the institutions compete with each other then national unity could never be maintained.

“I see anarchy in Pakistan in coming days. We must deal with the situation before anarchy,” said the JUI-F Chief.

He also expressed concerns that such a situation might arise where the people and establishment would come face o face.

“I want to warn the establishment to move away from the people, let the people reach Islamabad. Pakistan is ruled by an illegitimate government,” he said.

He accused the establishment of rigging for illegitimate government.

The PDM chief said that they could not liberate Kashmiris. He stated that Modi had made this formula of three parts of Kashmir before coming to power. Today India had consumed Kashmir.

