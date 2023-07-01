PDM chief condemns Sweden incident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Chief of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly condemned the abhorrent incident in Sweden and alerted the international community to bring the culprits to justice.

Reacting over the despicable incident, Maulana Fazlur Rehman who also heads the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in a statement, said the religious and spiritual sentiments of the Muslim Ummah had been hurt by this vile and despicable act and added that insulting religious sanctities was intolerable.

He said this incident appeared to be part of a plan to create conflict, chaos and sabotage global peace efforts.

Fazal asked the international community to take notice of it and bring those elements who were spoiling peace through such heinous acts.