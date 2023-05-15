UrduPoint.com

PDM Chief To Decide About Sit-in Venue After Consultation With Party Heads: Rana

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 12:40 AM

PDM chief to decide about sit-in venue after consultation with party heads: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday said that the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman will decide the venue of the sit-in after consultation with other heads of allied parties.

Talking to the media after meeting with the PDM chief he said, earlier the heads of all the political parties in the PDM decided the venue of the peaceful sit-in and no change can be made it without their consultation.

"Pakistan Muslim League(N) has given a mandate to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to decide about the venue of the sit-in and after consultation with other parties' heads decision will be made," he added. He expressed the hope that decision will be made in the morning.

He said that the government has made comprehensive security arrangements. Police, political workers and administration have been assigned the duties, he added.

Finance Senator Ishaq Dar said the sit-in will be peaceful.

