PDM committed to follow COVID 19 SOPs : Rana Sanallah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League N Punjab Rana Sanaullah said that PDM was committed to follow standard operating procedure for public meeting at Fort Qasim Stadium.

He said this while holding press conference here of Monday.

Rana Sanaullah stated that they prepared one lakh masks and some sanitiser gates for participants of the meeting.

He informed that carvan of workers were heading to Multan from different areas of province. He urged workers to receive Maryum Nawaz Sharif at Shah Rukn Alam interchange.