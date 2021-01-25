UrduPoint.com
PDM Component Parties Pursuing Conflicting Narratives: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement ( PDM) component parties were pursuing conflicting narratives.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been insisting on no confidence motion, Ahsan Iqbal has reservation on this strategy and PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz has been stressing on the long march.

He said this clearly indicates that the opposition parties' alliance was disintegrated.

He said the opposition parties had taken to the roads to hoodwink the masses but now they were turning to the parliament after being rejected by the masses.

