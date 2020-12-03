PDM creating chaos in country just for reaching power corridors: Dasti

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has nothing to do with masses problems rather 11 parties alliance was creating chaos in the country just for power corridors

Addressing a news conference, Awami Raj Party head, Jamshaid Dasti, at Multan press club here on Thursday, stated that PML-N and PPP which were major players of PDM had been enjoying power for forty years, but did nothing for masses.

The PDM is just struggling just to rule the country, he informed adding that country was faced with numerous issues.

Pakistan is seventh biggest country of world which is yielding wheat but unfortunately it has to import it to meet its requirements, he regretted.

The former MNA maintained that we have to import sugar too adding that his party is voicing for rights of poor people.