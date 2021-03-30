UrduPoint.com
PDM Creating Obstacles For Country's Progress: Musakhel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

PDM creating obstacles for country's progress: Musakhel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel lambasted Pakistan Democratic Alliance(PDM) as terming it a hindrance for progress of the country.

Addressing a ceremony held in his honour at residence of Malik Baghoon Khan Musakhel and Malik Wazeer Khan Musakhel at Dera Din Pannah, he informed that Prime Minister, Imran Khan was focusing to control the inflation for the last two weeks and was working on it day and night.

However, some elements like PDM was creating obstacles in the way of prosperity in the country, he said adding that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was linked to not only Balochistan but to the development of the entire country.

"The CPEC will alleviate poverty from the country. It will also generate job opportunities," Deputy Speaker maintained.

Prime Minister and Balochistan CM, Jam Kamal Khan were paying special attention to the completion of different project under CPEC, he noted.

PTI govt have employed up to 18,000 youth in Balochistan so far, Musakhel stated.

Earlier, he was given warm welcome at his arrival to the area.

Stringent security arrangements were made for the visiting dignitary.

APp/shb-mjk1617 hrs

