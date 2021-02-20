'PDM defeat in by-polls 'writing on the wall' : Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said the defeat of Pakistan Democratic Movement candidates in recent by- elections at Sialkot and Kurram Agency was 'writing on the wall'.

With unprecedented success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), people have given mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan after rejecting those who looted public money, he said in a news release.

He felicitated both candidates of PTI Ali Asjad Malhi and Fakhruzzaman for securing victories from Sialkot and Kurram Agency.

He said Daska incident had exposed the oppressors before the nation and the culprits would not escape the law.

The murderer of humanity must learn the lesson from history that truth always wins in the end.

He thanked the people of southern districts and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for showing complete confidence in the leadership of PTI during the By-elections.

The law will take its course and exemplary punishments would be given to the corrupt, thugs and national wealth plunderers, he vowed.