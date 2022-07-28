(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday reiterated that the coalition government would complete its constitutional term and the next general election would be held on time.

Addressing a press conference along with PDM leaders after chairing a high level meeting, he informed the media about key points of the discussion during the sitting as well as the two resolutions adopted unanimously by the forum.

He said the PDM in one of its resolutions had demanded the Federal Government to send a presidential reference to the apex court to constitute a full court for the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

In the second resolution, he said, the alliance demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately announce its verdict on the prohibited funding case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

