UrduPoint.com

PDM Demands Immediate Verdict On PTI's Prohibited Funding Case; Full Court For Article 63-A's Interpretation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 10:29 PM

PDM demands immediate verdict on PTI's prohibited funding case; full court for Article 63-A's interpretation

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday reiterated that the coalition government would complete its constitutional term and the next general election would be held on time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday reiterated that the coalition government would complete its constitutional term and the next general election would be held on time.

Addressing a press conference along with PDM leaders after chairing a high level meeting, he informed the media about key points of the discussion during the sitting as well as the two resolutions adopted unanimously by the forum.

He said the PDM in one of its resolutions had demanded the Federal Government to send a presidential reference to the apex court to constitute a full court for the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

In the second resolution, he said, the alliance demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately announce its verdict on the prohibited funding case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

\More

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance Media Government Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

KP govt directly investing on people's welfare: Ma ..

KP govt directly investing on people's welfare: Mahmood

26 seconds ago
 Health experts stress need of screening to prevent ..

Health experts stress need of screening to prevent rapid spread of Hepatitis dis ..

28 seconds ago
 CM Bizenjo canceled official visit to England for ..

CM Bizenjo canceled official visit to England for relief activities in rain affe ..

29 seconds ago
 17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Volkswagen 'confident' despite global headwinds

Volkswagen 'confident' despite global headwinds

3 minutes ago
 Applause as Australian rugby team Manly wear Pride ..

Applause as Australian rugby team Manly wear Pride jersey

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.