UrduPoint.com

PDM Demands Strict Action Against PTI Over Attack On Judicial Complex

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2023 | 12:14 PM

PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack on Judicial Complex

The leaders of allied parties have expressed complete confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) The government has strongly condemned the attacks on police and Rangers on the orders of PTI Chief Imran Khan and decided to take strong action against those who violated the law.

The decision was taken at an important meeting of the leaders of allied parties and Federal ministers in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The leaders of allied parties expressed complete confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

They said it is a matter of grave concern that trained miscreants, many of them belonging to banned organizations, attacked officers and personnel of state institutions with petrol bombs, sticks, catapults and weapons.

The allied parties leaders said such behaviour in no way is constitutional, legal, democratic and political.

The meeting expressed solidarity with officers and Jawans of state institutions and lauded their sense of duty.

The leaders decided to call a joint session of the Parliament tomorrow to take important decisions for ensuring writ of the state.

The participants also severely condemned the campaign on social media and outside the country against state institutions, especially against the army chief. They urged Pakistanis living abroad not to become part of such nefarious agenda.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Rangers Police Parliament Social Media Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their Day

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE President’s positive call to Ba ..

Local Press: UAE President’s positive call to Bashar Al-Assad

2 hours ago
 34,000 visitors to 2nd season of Farmers’ Souq I ..

34,000 visitors to 2nd season of Farmers’ Souq Initiative

2 hours ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

2 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 1025 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

UAE President pardons 1025 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.