PDM destined to fail: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was destined to fail in achieving their nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was destined to fail in achieving their nefarious designs.

In a tweet, he said those who had created chaos to protect their personal interests in the name of PDM had failed in the past.

They would fail again, he added.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been devoid of any official position in the government for the last three years. In the past, the PDM chief had enjoyed power in almost every government's tenure.

About the meeting of the opposition parties to the alliance PDM, he said their gathering bore no fruit. Those who used to say 'Now and Never' had failed miserably.