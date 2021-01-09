UrduPoint.com
PDM Did Not Refrain From Doing Politics On Mach Incident: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

PDM did not refrain from doing politics on Mach incident: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not refrain from doing politics on tragic incident of the Mach.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said, unfortunately, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz did political point scoring during their visits to Quetta.

She said the government and the nation was standing with the Hazara community.

Dr Firdous said: "After coronavirus, doing politics over Mach incident shows the low mentality of the opposition." She said that the number of coronavirus patients in Punjab had reached 144,111, adding that 4,242 patientshad lost their lives due to the COVID-19 across the province and so far 2,581,317 coronavirus tests hadbeen conducted.

More Stories From Pakistan

