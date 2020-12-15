PDM did not talk about any new thing in the December 13 public meeting and repeated the same what they had said in previous public meetings: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that PDM did not talk about any new thing in the December 13 public meeting and repeated the same what they had said in Gujranwala, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan public meetings.

He claimed PDM was not united on the issue of resignations from assemblies and according to inside information, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) did not yet have clarity of view on this issue.

Qureshi further said that with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari being shown on the front, the real authority of decisions in PPP still rested with Asif Ali Zardari.

Similarly, the Foreign Minister said that the PML-N was also divided in two groups with one segment supporting the stance of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz while the other backing Shahbaz Sharif.

If the PDM was really serious in giving resignations from assemblies, it should have asked the members to submit their resignations to the Speaker till December 31 instead of party heads, he remarked.

Qureshi further said that the PDM's announcement for another meeting of party leaders on February 1 for consultation on the date of Long March also depicted ambiguity of views among the PDM parties.

He said that another evidence of the failure of December 13 public meeting of PDM in Lahore was the reaction of business community and stock market which witnessed upward trend on the very next day.

The Foreign Minister lamented that the PDM leadership put the blame of their public meeting's failure on media, saying they only considered the media people and tv channels independent when their analysis favored them.

Talking about the PDM's Lahore declaration demanding the prime minister to step down by January 31, Qureshi said why Imran Khan, who had the people's mandate, secured the votes of over 17 million people in 2018 elections and enjoyed majority in National Assembly, should step down.

He said that if PPP and PML-N each completed their five-year terms after the 2008 and 2013 general elections despite the allegations of rigging, why PTI should not complete its term.

Qureshi said if this practice of not accepting other's mandate continued, it would lead to destabilization of the country and its economy.

The Foreign Minister referred to the statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that "time is over for dialogue" and said it only depicted his political inexperience."Time for dialogue is never over," he said and added that in politics door were never shut.

Qureshi reminded Bilawal of his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's position during the movement of Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) in 1977 and said that Bhutto had offered the then opposition parties to sit and resolve the issues through dialogue.

The Foreign Minister described the gathering of different political parties at PDM platform a "temporary unity" and said as such attitude could harm democracy, the opposition leaders should learn lesson from history.

Speaking about the sincerity of government for taking the opposition parties on board about issues of national interest, he said the government had engaged the opposition for legislation on FATF (Financial Action Task Force) to get the country out of grey list, but the opposition attached conditions by presenting 34 amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

The Foreign Minister said that the opposition should not mix their personal issues and agendas with those of national ones.

