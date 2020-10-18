PDM directionless, without ideology: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said, the show of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) was without any power.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the opposition did not have a direction or plan nor their ideology or viewpoint was the same.

He said they did not have any thing to offer to people but were talking about their personal problems.

This time Maulana Fazlur Rehman should address first in the public meeting as it was a joke that last time he addressed empty chairs.