PDM disintegrated after separation of PPP, ANP; says Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khan Khattak on Monday said separation of Pakistan People's Party and Awami National Party was a major setback for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which had disintegrated the movement and shattered the dreams of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

He said the opposition would not resign from the parliament as they feared that people would again reject them in the general elections, adding that the opposition was not in a position to even move a no confidence motion.

Addressing a public gathering at Nowshera Kalan, district Nowshera, he said now opposition parties had rejected politics of resignations and protests and seeking help from the establishment to overthrow the government, he claimed.

Khattak dared the opposition parties to stage a sit-in and the government would provide them ground, food and other facilities or they should resign from the parliament.

He said desperate opposition parties were worried due to the ongoing accountability process in the country as the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give them National Reconciliation Ordinance rather would hold them accountable for each penny they derived from national kitty.

"Pakistan and corruption cannot be run simultaneously and corrupt elements are being held accountable for each and every penny," he remarked.

The Minister said people have seen the real face of opposition parties who are least concerned about development and welfare of the masses. Opposition were making hue and cry just for skin saving, he added.

Khattak expressed gratitude to the people for supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in tough times and enabling the government to take the country out of challenges and putting it on a path of development and prosperity.

He said positive economic indicators have shocked the opposition parties who were criticizing the government over it, adding that soon Pakistan's name would be removed from the gray list of FATF as Pakistan has achieved 31 points.

Referring to budget 2021-22, he said the government would present a taxfree pro-poor budget with relief for the common man and good news for the government employees.

Khattak said the days were not far when people would witness the development in the country by themselves. On the occasion, former district secretary information, Jamat Ulama islam (JUI-F) from district Nowshera Kalan Mohammad Walid Akhtar announced joining of PTI along with family and friends.