PDM Disintegration Inevitable : Pervez Khattak

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

PDM disintegration inevitable : Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement have developed serious differences over resignation issue from assemblies and holding sit-in.

He said that the opposition alliance would be soon disintegrated due to internal rifts and differences.

Pervez Khattak said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given a clear message of displeasure and annoyance by not attending the anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

He predicted that political parties included in Pakistan Democratic Movement would actively contest the senate election and bye-elections on vacant provincial and national assembly seats.

He said that nation have full confidence in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and policies of the government and called on opposition parties to wait till 2023 elections.

Defense Minister said that while Maulana Fazlur Rehman was busy in hatching conspiracies against the government, serious differences have erupted within his own political party and senior four members of JUI- F have revolted openly against his stance and rejected his narrative against state institutions.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has shown dictatorship by expelling four members from the party.

He was addressing public at Manki Sharif and Rashakai where large of people annouced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf .

Pervez Khattak said that seniors members of JUI-F have now realized real face and agenda of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who by giving anti-state statements is only making enemies of the country happy.

He warned that the opposition only wanted chaos and destability in the country which would have dangerous outcome.

Pervaiz Khattak said that opposition still have time to come out of conspiracy of enemies of the country , adding enemies are bent on destabilizing law and order situation in the country and the opposition is facilitating their agenda.

He said that if PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not stop his stubborness than his members of his party would quit one by one.

