PDM Doesn't Care For National Interests :CM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the way of the ongoing development process and every such attempt will remain unsuccessful.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said that unfortunately, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had shown no respect for national interests so far, adding there was no threat to the government from the opposition.

The chief minister maintained that the hollow slogan of "Vote Ko Izzat Do" had met its logical end. The people gave five- year mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by PM Imran Khan, he added.

The government had always answered the negative propaganda with public service, said Usman Buzdar. He further stated that during the last three-and-a-half years, the government took a number of steps for public welfare and the country was heading towards sustainable development.

