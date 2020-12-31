PDM doing dirty politics just for NRO: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was doing dirty and reprehensible politics just to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) which was impossible

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was ready to sit with PDM in the Parliament to resolve all the national issues except the NRO or relaxation in corruption cases.

He claimed the PDM Members National Assembly would not tender their resignations as they were hungry of power and playing different tactics to protect their looted national wealth.

He said the PDM leadership was involved in massive corruption charges as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz had already disqualified in criminal case from the court.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had told a lie to the nation regarding his illness and being enjoying luxurious life at abroad, adding he (Nawaz) should better to come back the country to face corruption cases.