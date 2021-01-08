UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Doing Politics On Dead Bodies Of Mach Massacre : Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

PDM doing politics on dead bodies of Mach massacre : Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movemen,(PDM) especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, was trying to do politics on dead bodies of Mach Balochistan massacre.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already instructed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the real perpetrators of the terror incident and award severe punishment to them, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the political orphan's of PDM had visited Quetta to play politics on the tragic incident for nefarious objectives, adding the people of country had rejected PDM leadership and they could not get sympathies of the masses now.

He said PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was issuing irresponsible statements on Mach massacre for political point scoring.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Imran Khan Balochistan Quetta Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

57 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

1 hour ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

1 hour ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

2 hours ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.