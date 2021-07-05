PDM doing puppet show with its failed narrative: Dr Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that once again Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was creating 'puppet show' with its failed narrative.

In her tweet on Monday she said that rejected personalities of PDM were perturbed on the failure of their lacklustre politics.

Dr Firdous said that efforts were being made to keep it (PDM) alive on media screens.

SACM observed that the group of plunderers didn't learn anything from the humiliation which they faced under the leadership of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.